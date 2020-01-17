Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IID remained flat at $$5.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.44.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

