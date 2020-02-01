Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,995,306.95 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

