Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Million

February 1, 2020

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce sales of $6.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.75 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $2.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. 306,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

