Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

VYGR stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 185,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

