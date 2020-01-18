Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 518,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,542. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

