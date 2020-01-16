Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 5.9%

Voyageur Minerals Ltd (CVE:VM)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 56,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 66,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Voyageur Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.39 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Voyageur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

