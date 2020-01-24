vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). vTv Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

VTVT stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -3.51. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,359,589 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

