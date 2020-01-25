vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Trading 5.7% Higher

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59, 375,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 597,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,359,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

