Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $152.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.76.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. 13,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

