Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $140.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

