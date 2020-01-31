W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WRB traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

