W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to “Buy” at Buckingham Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

