W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

