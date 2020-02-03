W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GRA opened at $67.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

