W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $84.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.22.

A number of analysts have commented on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRA stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

