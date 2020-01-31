W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

W W Grainger has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $18.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

