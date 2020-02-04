W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWW. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $303.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

