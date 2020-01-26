W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $329.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $329.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.84. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

