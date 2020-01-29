Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WNC. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE WNC opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Wabash National has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wabash National by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?