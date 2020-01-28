Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 2458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $664.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

