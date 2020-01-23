Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.87

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 134070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $715.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

