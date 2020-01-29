Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €65.22 ($75.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.32.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

