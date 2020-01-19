Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

ETR:WCH opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

