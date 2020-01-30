Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR:WCH opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.32.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

