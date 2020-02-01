Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €65.12 ($75.72) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.31.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

