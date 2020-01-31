Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

