Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €14.50 ($16.86) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.82.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

