Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WAC opened at €14.60 ($16.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.78.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

