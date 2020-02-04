Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

WDR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDR. Evercore ISI cut Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

