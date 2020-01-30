Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

WTRH opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Waitr by 2,612.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

