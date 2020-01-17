Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 29,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,540,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Waitr by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow