Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $35.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com