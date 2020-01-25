Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve