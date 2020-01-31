Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 13.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s share price was up 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, approximately 2,440,924 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,541,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Parviz Farsangi sold 100,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,500. Also, Senior Officer Mary Irene Montgomery sold 150,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$530,382.93. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,915 over the last 90 days.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?