Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Walmart reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

