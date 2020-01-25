Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

