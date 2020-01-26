Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.17

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

