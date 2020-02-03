Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

