Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

