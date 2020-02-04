Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?