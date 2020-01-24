WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 122,800 Shares

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 122,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.05), for a total transaction of A$181,007.20 ($128,373.90).

Shares of WAX stock opened at A$1.49 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00. WAM Research Limited has a one year low of A$1.11 ($0.79) and a one year high of A$1.53 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.43.

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

