Wandisco (LON:WAND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $456.04

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $456.04 and traded as low as $440.00. Wandisco shares last traded at $445.00, with a volume of 16,819 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.68.

Wandisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?