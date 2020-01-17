WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.34

Shares of WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

