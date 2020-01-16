Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.04 ($32.60).

Shares of ARL traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €29.92 ($34.79). The company had a trading volume of 244,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.30.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

