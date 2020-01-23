Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €18.70 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.38 ($20.21) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?