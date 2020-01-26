Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €61.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAYN. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.91. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

