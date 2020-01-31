Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.47 ($7.52).

Shares of DBK stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €8.31 ($9.66). 30,387,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.29 and its 200-day moving average is €6.92. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

