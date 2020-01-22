Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €45.96 ($53.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.01.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

