Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €67.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) on Friday, hitting €64.34 ($74.81). 206,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

