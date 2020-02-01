Warburg Research Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €284.05 ($330.29).

adidas stock traded down €7.10 ($8.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €285.80 ($332.33). 864,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €298.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €280.47. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

